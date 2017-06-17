Watch: Wahaika-wielding Ash Dixon inspires passionate Te Timatanga haka as Maori ABs lay down Lions challenge

Source:
The match result may not have gone the way the Maori All Blacks would have wanted, but they executed tonight's Te Timatanga to perfection with a powerful display.
Despite going down 32-10 to the British and Irish Lions in Rotorua, Hika Elliot and Ash Dixon lead a bone-chilling haka with Wahaika and Taiaha included, to lay down the challenge to the tourists.
It would have been a memorable moment for many of the Maori All Blacks tonight, especially for Hika Elliot, Liam Messam, Tawera Kerr-Barlow with it being their last haka in a Maori jersey.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport