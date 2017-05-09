Watch: Video emerges of silky smooth Dan Carter throwing sneaky dummy before dotting down for match winner

Video has emerged of All Blacks star Dan Carter scoring his super match-winning try for Racing 92 against Bordeaux-Begles on Sunday, earning his side a spot in the French Top 14 play-offs.

Racing showed great fight to come back and win 22-20 after Bordeaux had led in the 50th minute 20-3.

Carter, 35, showed he still has a few tricks up his sleeve slicing through Bordeaux's defence after throwing a clever dummy to bust through a gaping hole from 40m out.

He then threw an offload to a teammate and after re-gathered the ball after his teammate threw the ball to the ground and went onto score in the right corner in the 71st minute.