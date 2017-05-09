 

Watch: Video emerges of silky smooth Dan Carter throwing sneaky dummy before dotting down for match winner

Video has emerged of All Blacks star Dan Carter scoring his super match-winning try for Racing 92 against Bordeaux-Begles on Sunday, earning his side a spot in the French Top 14 play-offs.

The former All Black star cemented his Racing 92 a spot in the French Top 14 quarter-finals after this effort.
Racing showed great fight to come back and win 22-20 after Bordeaux had led in the 50th minute 20-3.

Carter, 35, showed he still has a few tricks up his sleeve slicing through Bordeaux's defence after throwing a clever dummy to bust through a gaping hole from 40m out.

The 35-year-old later scored a match-winning try as Racing 92 pipped Bordeaux 22-20 to make the quarter finals.
He then threw an offload to a teammate and after re-gathered the ball after his teammate threw the ball to the ground and went onto score in the right corner in the 71st minute.

His conversion was charged down moments later but last year's beaten finalists had just enough in the tank to get home.

