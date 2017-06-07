Watch: 'Very special for me and my family' - humble Steven Luatua reflects on performance against Lions

Blues and All Blacks enforcer Steven Luatua was in high spirits after his final match for the Auckland side in their stunning 22-16 victory over the British and Irish Lions.

The loose forward was a star performer in the win, sparking Sonny Bill Williams' run before the second-five's match-winning offload to put Ihaia West in.

He said the match was particularly memorable for his family.

"It's very special for me and my family to finish the way we did" when asked on his final match on Eden Park.