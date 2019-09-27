Watch: USA flanker earns 2019 RWC's first red card after brutal no-arms hit on England star

USA flanker John Quill has become the first player at this year's Rugby World Cup to be red-carded after he delivered a dangerous no-arms hit on England star Owen Farrell in last night's 45-7 loss in Kobe.

Quill was sent off in the 70th minute of the Test after his shoulder made direct contact with Farrell's jaw, sparking an all-in melee from most players on the field before referee Nic Berry reclaimed control and looked at replays.

After making his decision, USA captain Blaine Scully tried to argue Quill was "pulling out of the tackle" but Berry disagreed and delivered the red card.

It's the first time an American has been red-carded at a World Cup in eight campaigns.

England coach Eddie Jones said after the match Farrell was "missing part of his nose" from the hit while his American counterpart Gary Gold said he had no complaints about Berry's decision.

Quill will likely miss the remainder of the tournament with a disciplinary hearing to take place in Tokyo soon.