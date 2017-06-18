 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Watch: Upset Wallabies coach accuses media of continually saying Scotland 'aren't up to it' after Scots beat Australia

share

Source:

AAP

In another unwanted black eye for Australian rugby, the Wallabies' 24-19 defeat in Sydney has only left fans more dispirited and Michael Cheika forecasting personnel changes for next week's final June Test, against Italy, in Brisbane.

Cheika didn't appreciate suggestions that his side underestimated their opponents after the Scots win over the Wallabies.
Source: Fox Sports

Once accustomed to expecting the Wallabies to beat all but maybe world champions New Zealand on home soil, fans have endured an historic 3-0 series loss to Eddie Jones's England side in Australia last year - and now this.

Cheika conceded his charges lacked urgency, saying only a handful could hold their head high, namely Hooper, two-try fullback Israel Folau and two-Test rookie centre Karmichael Hunt, who failed a concussion test following a second- half head knock.

Cheika is hopeful Hunt will be available to take on the Azzurri, but said "there'll be a few" changes after the Wallabies were unable to find top gear against the resurgent Scots.

After last-gasp one-point wins over Scotland in the 2015 Rugby World Cup quarter-final and then again on last year's spring tour of Europe, the Wallabies were expecting another nailbiter.

The Australian halfback fired a horrid pass to his backline during the shock 24-19 loss.
Source: SKY

But despite Bernard Foley being Australia's hero with late goals in the Wallabies' two great escapes, Hooper repeatedly opted to kick for the corner instead, in search of an attacking lineout when they trailed by six points as the clock wound down.

The captain admitted he'd erred.

"I really thought we had the momentum. I'm the ultimate believer in our guys to do the job and maybe too much so tonight," Hooper said.

"In hindsight, maybe we could have gone to to goal just to mount up a bit of pressure there.

Jubilant Scotland coach Gregor Townsend was surprised the Wallabies didn't take penalty-goal points on offer to possibly give Foley the 'Ice Man' another shot at breaking Scottish hearts.

Hamish Watson's try earned Scotland a 24-19 win over Australia in Sydney.
Source: SKY

"I did think at 72 minutes, when we were five points up, would they go for three points and that would just leave it at a one score game, or a one-penalty game," Townsend said.

"But they had success on the driven lineout in the first half, we gave away penalties and they scored a try from it.

"But I thought the way the forwards defended that maul, and the pressure we put on that lineout was excellent throughout, especially in the second half."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
The Team NZ skipper gave a dead-pan answer to the question: "What do you take as your good news?"

Watch: Poker-faced Peter Burling cracks rare smile and delights Jimmy Spithill with response to Kiwi reporter's probing question

00:30
2

Watch: Team NZ hold off Oracle in absolute thriller to post second straight win on America's Cup Day One

00:28
3
The Oracle skipper did so well to get his side back into the contest. Then it went wrong.

Watch: Blunder! The moment Jimmy Spithill orchestrates magical Oracle comeback – then crew blow it with rookie mistake

00:35
4
The cockiness was gone and replaced by squirming, as the Oracle skipper tried to explain a shocking start to the America’s Cup.

'What happened at the start Jimmy?' TVNZ reporter goes straight at Jimmy Spithill with opening question

00:28
5
The Oracle skipper did so well to get his side back into the contest. Then it went wrong.

Watch: Thriller! Team NZ, Oracle neck-and-neck until late blunder lets Burling fly to second straight victory

00:13
With a simple snip of a ribbon by the PM today the major piece of transport infrastructure was opened.

Watch: The moment Auckland's $1.4 billion Waterview Tunnel is officially opened by PM Bill English

Bill English did the honours today, opening the major piece of transport infrastructure.

00:29
The Kiwis got their quest for the America's Cup underway in style, beating Team USA by 30 seconds.

Video: Team New Zealand 1, Oracle 0 - Kiwis hammer USA on race day one to take America's Cup advantage

Peter Burling and his Kiwi crew had a near perfect day against Jimmy Spithill on Bermuda's Great Sound today.

00:28
The Oracle skipper did so well to get his side back into the contest. Then it went wrong.

Watch: Thriller! Team NZ, Oracle neck-and-neck until late blunder lets Burling fly to second straight victory

Re-live a morning of high drama as Team NZ incredibly put Oracle to the sword, with two convincing wins on day one of the America's Cup match.


'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ