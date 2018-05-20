 

Watch: Unstoppable! Rieko Ioane gives Crusaders nightmares, plays a part in all four of Blues' long-range tries

He may not have gotten the win, but Rieko Ioane's sublime performance against the Crusaders in last night's 32-24 Super Rugby loss is sure to leave a lasting impression on All Blacks selectors.

Despite two tries and two assists, Ioane and the Blues couldn't come away with a win the 24-32 loss.
Ioane, who was named the 2017 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year, played a role in all four of the Blues' tries last night.

The young wing scored twice and assisted in the other two as he tore apart the Crusaders' defence with ease with his near-untouchable pace.

The first set-up came after Ioane beat his defender on the outside from halfway before drawing and passing to Matt Duffie for an easy five-pointer.

Ioane then cashed in himself after Stephen Perofeta put Sonny Bill Williams in a hole with the veteran centre linking up with his winger to finish things off next to the posts.

The 21-year-old kept the scorebaord ticking over for the Blues with a try in the left corner before another long-range run set up Michael Collins.

The All Blacks squad for next month's three-Test series against France is named this morning.

The French will hope Ioane loses his sublime form before that time.

