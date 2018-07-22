Watch: Unstoppable! Portia Woodman powers past French defenders to score superb solo try in Sevens World Cup final

The Black Ferns Sevens have defended their Sevens World Cup title in emphatic fashion this afternoon, beating France 29-0 in San Francisco.

The Kiwis were spearheaded by a sensational performance from Michaela Blyde who scored a hat-trick in the final.

Handling errors haunted the French throughout the match while strong running from Portia Woodman, Sarah Goss and Tyla Nathan-Wong saw the Black Fern Sevens break the line on multiple occasions.

Captain Goss said she was delighted.

“It was an amazing game,” she said.