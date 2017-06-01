 



Watch: Two Christ's College tries clinch first annual inter-school win over Christchurch Boys' High in 16 years

1 NEWS

Christ's College have beaten traditional rivals Christchurch Boys' High in a nail-biter of a match today, clinching their annual inter-school match by one point.

The 16-15 win breaks a 16-year winning streak by Christchurch Boys' High.
Christ's came away with a 16-15 win on Boys' High soil, their first inter-school victory since 2000.

CBHS scored three tries to Latham Kelly-Foleni, Taihei Kusaka and Campbell Reid.

But two tries were enough for Christ's College to claim the win with five-pointers to Ben Dickie and Levi Emery.

