Watch: Two Christ's College tries clinch first annual inter-school win over Christchurch Boys' High in 16 years

Christ's College have beaten traditional rivals Christchurch Boys' High in a nail-biter of a match today, clinching their annual inter-school match by one point.
Christ's came away with a 16-15 win on Boys' High soil, their first inter-school victory since 2000.
CBHS scored three tries to Latham Kelly-Foleni, Taihei Kusaka and Campbell Reid.
But two tries were enough for Christ's College to claim the win with five-pointers to Ben Dickie and Levi Emery.
