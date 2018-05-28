 

Watch: Tongan Bear leads Babas celebration with Polynesian dance moves, moments after they put 60 on woeful full-strength England

Former Hurricanes prop Loni Uhila, nicknamed the Tongan Bear, brought a distinct Polynesian flavour to the Barbarians side which thumped England 63-45 at Twickenham Stadium in London this morning.

After every try scored by the Barbarians Loni Uhila led the team of international superstars with unique dance celebrations.
After every try scored by the Barbarians, Uhila gathered his side into a huddle and led the team of international superstars with a series of unique dance celebrations.

Four All Blacks were named in the team with John Afoa and Victor Vito selected to start.

Luke McAlister and Malakai Fekitoa were on the bench.

Vito scored two tries in the Barbarians' 63-45 win over England at Twickenham.
Vito scored two tries with former NRL star winger Semi Radradra also scoring an impressive double playing at centre.

Former England international Chris Ashton scored a hat-trick against his old side in the first 25 minutes of the friendly encounter.

