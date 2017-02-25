 

Watch: TJ Perenara finishes off unreal Hurricanes team-try to bury Sunwolves

Hurricanes halfback and stand-in captain TJ Perenara may have finished off an early contender for Super Rugby try of the season in his side's 83-17 win over the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

The All Blacks halfback was in the right place at the right time to score this superb effort.
Julian Savea made the initial break up field, before the ball ended up in the hands of Jordie Barrett, leading to a miracle offload which Perenara gratefully accepted.

The halfback simply dotted down to add yet another try to the Hurricanes' already mammoth scoreline.

The Hurricanes loosie scored twice in the first half as his side were too good for the Sunwolves in Tokyo.
The Hurricanes and All Blacks winger couldn't be stopped as he latched onto a clever kick to run away and score.
