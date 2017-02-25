Watch: TJ Perenara finishes off unreal Hurricanes team-try to bury Sunwolves

Source:SKY
Hurricanes halfback and stand-in captain TJ Perenara may have finished off an early contender for Super Rugby try of the season in his side's 83-17 win over the Sunwolves in Tokyo.
Julian Savea made the initial break up field, before the ball ended up in the hands of Jordie Barrett, leading to a miracle offload which Perenara gratefully accepted.
The halfback simply dotted down to add yet another try to the Hurricanes' already mammoth scoreline.
