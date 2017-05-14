 

Watch: Tim Mikkelson's magical offload sets up Regan Ware as the All Black Sevens rip Wales to shreds in Paris

The All Blacks Sevens will be pleased for their efforts on day one in Paris, especially with this sublime team try that included a magical touch from Tim Mikkelson against Wales in their 26-7 win.

Day one in Paris saw New Zealand go top of Pool C after winning all three of their matches.
The move was finished by Regan Ware but sparked by the live-wire that is Tim Mikkelson who after a couple of passes, put out a stunning offload for Whare to score under the posts.

New Zealand won all three of their pool games in Pool C, beating Argentina, Wales and the USA convincingly.

They will play France tonight in the quarter-finals.

