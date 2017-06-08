Watch: Thunderous haka breaks out moments after Maori All Blacks squad named for Lions match

Source:All Blacks.com
A passionate haka broke out moments after Dr Farah Palmer this afternoon named the Maori All Blacks squad who will play the British and Irish Lions in Rotorua next Saturday.
Coach Colin Cooper has picked an experienced squad, with Bryn Hall, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi and Rob Thompson the new caps.
Team:
Props: Chris Eves, Kane Hames, Mike Kainga, Ben May, Marcel Renata
Hookers: Ash Dixon (captain), Hikawera Elliot
Locks: Tom Franklin, Leighton Price, Joe Wheeler
Loose forwards: Elliot Dixon, Akira Ioane, Liam Messam, Reed Prinsep, Kara Pryor
Halfbacks: Bryn Hall, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
First five-eighths: Otere Black, Ihaia West
Midfielders: Tim Bateman, Charlie Ngatai, Matt Proctor, Rob Thompson, James Lowe
Outside backs: Damian McKenzie, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Declan O’'Donnell
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport