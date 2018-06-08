Watch: Three Barrett brothers is too many in the All Blacks, Damien McKenzie quips

Three Barrett brothers is too many in the All Blacks squad, Damien McKenzie has joked.

All playfulness aside, the deputy of the Beauden, the oldest Barrett, told 1 NEWS' Breakfast today that there was no downplaying the remarkable achievement of having three brothers in the All Blacks side.

"Nah, they’re a great bunch of lads, it's pretty special, the first time three brothers have ever started in an All Blacks side.

"So it's a pretty special moment for them and their families, thoroughly deserved, they're pretty special."

Ngani Laumape also paid credit to the two families currently dominating the All Blacks.

"The thing about the Barrett boys and the Whitelock boys, they're both humble."

Laumape was also complementary of the 'tache McKenzie was currently rocking, one of several All Blacks to do so.