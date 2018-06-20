 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: 'I think you are making some stuff up' - stone-faced French prop shuts down reporter who raised rumours skipper Mathieu Bastareaud has been dropped for final All Blacks Test

share

Source:

1 NEWS

French rugby media have reported this morning that French rugby skipper Mathieu Bastareaud was set to be dropped for the third Test against the All Blacks, with French prop Uini Atonio shutting down those rumours at a press conference in Auckland today.

Atonio said the rumours about skipper Mathieu Bastareaud being dropped for the final Test against the All Blacks are untrue.
Source: 1 NEWS

A reporter asked Atonio what qualities halfback Morgan Parra posses’ if he is to be named as the captain on Saturday.

"I think you are just making some stuff up aye," said Atonio.

"I haven't seen it yet, if you are reading this somewhere then maybe stop because we have been training with the team that we have had."

French coach Jacqures Brunel is set to name his side to face the All Blacks in Dunedin on Saturday tomorrow.

"We'll see what team he (Brunel) names tomorrow morning.

"For the moment we are basically just trying to concentrate on the game."

The All Blacks thumped France 52-11 in Auckland in the first Test with the home team edging out a plucky French side last week in Wellington, after the visitors were controversially reduced to 14 men after a red card offence in the 12th minute of the match. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
The Samoa team are underdogs ahead of their Pacific rugby league Test against fierce rivals Mate Ma'a Tonga.

Video: Toa Samoa stars Anthony Milford, Sam Kasiano show off traditional Samoan dance moves ahead of Tonga match

00:54
2
The NRL stars lit up their teams’ photoshoot with their boisterous laughs and unconventional team rituals.

Watch: Reporter treated to Konrad Hurrell and Andrew Fifita's larrikin antics in Mate Ma'a Tonga camp photoshoot

00:15
3
The weakened Aussies slumped to a 242-run loss in Nottingham.

'They put us to the sword' - Australian captain devastated after England ODI thrashing

00:15
4
England take on the Kiwis on Sunday at the Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Watch: 'These guys are crazy, they're nuts – no helmets or pads' - Denver Broncos cheerleaders promote Kiwis Test

01:36
5
NZF President Deryck Shaw said controversial coach Andreas Heraf has gone on "special leave" while the investigation is carried out.

Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf placed on 'special leave' as independent review launched following player mutiny

01:36
NZF President Deryck Shaw said controversial coach Andreas Heraf has gone on "special leave" while the investigation is carried out.

Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf placed on 'special leave' as independent review launched following player mutiny

After Heraf criticised players after their loss to Japan, at least 10 of them penned complaints to NZF about the conduct of the Austrian.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern catching up on reading.

Clarke Gayford shares new photo of Jacinda Ardern on Twitter '#stillwaiting' for baby to arrive, three days after due date

"Anyone with aspirations of being PM, make sure you also have an appetite for reading and reading and reading and reading."

02:35
Allegations against Andreas Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

NZ Football told not to contact Football Ferns with investigation into coach Andreas Heraf's conduct underway

The coach's conduct with the Ferns has drawn a complaint from the NZ Professional Footballers Association.

02:35
Elisha Watson quit her job last year to launch Nisa, an ethical underwear company providing employment opportunities for former refugees.

1 NEWS Community: The Wellington lawyer who quit her job to give former refugees a place in the workforce

Elisha Watson launched ethical underwear label Nisa this year, with the intention of providing women with refugee backgrounds with job opportunities.

The countries first refugee MP was speaking at a Stop Racism rally outside Parliament today.

'No child should be put in a cage' - Greens call on Jacinda Ardern to condemn US immigration policy

MP Golriz Ghahraman called the policy that sees some children of migrants separated from their parents "egregious breach of human rights".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 