Watch: 'I think you are making some stuff up' - stone-faced French prop shuts down reporter who raised rumours skipper Mathieu Bastareaud has been dropped for final All Blacks Test

French rugby media have reported this morning that French rugby skipper Mathieu Bastareaud was set to be dropped for the third Test against the All Blacks, with French prop Uini Atonio shutting down those rumours at a press conference in Auckland today.

A reporter asked Atonio what qualities halfback Morgan Parra posses’ if he is to be named as the captain on Saturday.

"I think you are just making some stuff up aye," said Atonio.

"I haven't seen it yet, if you are reading this somewhere then maybe stop because we have been training with the team that we have had."

French coach Jacqures Brunel is set to name his side to face the All Blacks in Dunedin on Saturday tomorrow.

"We'll see what team he (Brunel) names tomorrow morning.

"For the moment we are basically just trying to concentrate on the game."