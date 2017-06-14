 

Watch: 'That is a thing of magic' - Asafo Aumua burns French winger after cheeky goose step, sets up classy Baby Blacks try

Source:

1 NEWS

The New Zealand under-20 rugby team are through to the final of the Rugby World Championship after defeating France 39-26 in Georgia this morning.

Aumua blitzed defenders down the right flank before his team-mate Tiaan Falcon delivered a super out-the-back pass for Caleb Clarke to score.
Source: SKY

New Zealand led France 29-0 at the break with hooker Asafo Aumua igniting the try of the game for the Kiwi side just before halftime.

In the 34th minute Aumua made a clean break down the right flank around halfway, embarrassing France's left winger with a goose step before tearing down the field.

NZ beat the French 39-26 in their semi-final, a match spiced up by France's desire to confront the haka head-on.
Source: SKY

The Baby Blacks' first-five Tiaan Falcon chimed in showing off his flair and skill, throwing a brilliant out-the-back pass for his winger Caleb Clarke to score.

The French side gave the New Zealand team a bit of a scare, making a comeback and scoring four tries in the second spell.

New Zealand scored five tries in total in their semi-final against the French and will now face off against England in the final on Monday.

