Watch: 'That is a thing of magic' - Asafo Aumua burns French winger after cheeky goose step, sets up classy Baby Blacks try

The New Zealand under-20 rugby team are through to the final of the Rugby World Championship after defeating France 39-26 in Georgia this morning.
New Zealand led France 29-0 at the break with hooker Asafo Aumua igniting the try of the game for the Kiwi side just before halftime.
In the 34th minute Aumua made a clean break down the right flank around halfway, embarrassing France's left winger with a goose step before tearing down the field.
The Baby Blacks' first-five Tiaan Falcon chimed in showing off his flair and skill, throwing a brilliant out-the-back pass for his winger Caleb Clarke to score.
The French side gave the New Zealand team a bit of a scare, making a comeback and scoring four tries in the second spell.
New Zealand scored five tries in total in their semi-final against the French and will now face off against England in the final on Monday.
