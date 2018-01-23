Watch: 'They think it's about image rather than performance' - Research shows body image a growing issue for young rugby pros

Some top young rugby players are suffering from body image issues and poor nutritional choices, an Otago University study has found.

The study involved 26 Super Rugby players answering a 49-item questionnaire at the start of pre-season training.

The questions focused on body image and dietary habits, and the relationship with age.

The study found young players may over-exaggerate the importance of body composition, and are more prone to poor dietary practices, which could compromise performance.

Lead author Dr Katherine Black says researchers were "a little surprised'' by the findings.

"Although, on reflection, it makes sense, especially with the effects of social media and comments around body types," she said.

Each player was given a "body image score" based on "drive for thinness", "bulimia" and "body dissatisfaction", with a total above 20 indicating of poor body image.

Dr Black said that, while the overall scores within the group were good, the range was 8-39 (out of a possible 0-100), showing that a few players had issues.

Among disordered eating behaviours reported were binge eating as least once a week (four players), pathogenic weight control use (one) and avoidance of certain foods (20).

Younger players reported more frequently "stuffing themselves with food" as well as higher emotional eating.

Chiefs high performance sports dietitian Dane Baker told TVNZ1's Breakfast that external influences such as social media and the pressures of appearing on television are among the reasons why body image has become such an issue for players.

"They think it's about image instead of performance," he said.

"Especially when you're on television and on [underwear] adverts and things like that, there's a huge amount of pressure on these guys."

Dr Black said among factors that might make them more susceptible to poor dietary choices and body image anxiety was moving from home for the first time.

Others included shorter exposure to the professional sporting environment, and the transition from adolescence to adulthood increasing the risk of body dissatisfaction.

She said a focus on assessing and educating younger players could be needed to reduce disordered eating patterns.

Baker added better education around eating choices will help as well.

"I think there's just so much misinformation about nutrition at the moment - it's so popular and there's so many things about what people shouldn't eat and what food groups are bad for you.