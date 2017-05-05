Watch: They can't handle one Barrett, let alone two! Brothers tear Stormers to bits in first half blitz

Source:
The Barrett brothers have again made Super Rugby look easy, putting on a masterclass in the Hurricanes' 41-22 win over the Stormers in Wellington.
Jordie Barrett grabbed two tries and an unreal assist for winger Julian Savea, while Beauden managed a whopping three assists and a try of his own as the Hurricanes swept the Stormers away.
The pair shone in the first half in particular, playing an instrumental role as the Hurricanes picked up a 22-16 lead before the interval, with the carnage resuming after the break for the Hurricanes to secure a comprehensive win.
