Watch: 'There's a bit of banter going on' - sarcastic Ian Foster describes the tension between Warren Gatland and All Blacks

Sarcastic barbs have again been fired towards the British and Irish Lions in an All Blacks press conference in what is the latest episode of mind games between Warren Gatland and the All Blacks camp.

The mind games continued with the All Blacks assistant coach saying they appreciate Gatland's "feedback".
All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster today thanked the British and Irish Lions coach for his "feedback" but said it wouldn't change their game plans after he said Steve Hansen was acting like "a man who was a little bit worried" last week.

The Lions coach also appeared taken aback by comments made by Hansen that eluded towards a the tourists having a divided squad after their convincing win over the Maori All Blacks.

The British and Irish Lions coach could only laugh as he was forced to respond to more accusations from the All Blacks camp.
Foster today described the colourful gestures between the sides as "just a bit of banter" as they approach the first Test of the series.

All jokes, however, will be put to the side when the All Blacks kick off against the Lions at Eden Park this Saturday.

00:38
Good news All Blacks fans! Kieran Read set to reclaim captaincy and starting jersey against the Lions in first Test

00:34
Watch: Flashback! Warren Gatland crashes over for Waikato AGAINST touring Lions

Watch: Flashback! Warren Gatland crashes over for Waikato AGAINST touring Lions

00:35
'Unashamed T20 mercenaries' – Brendon McCullum mocks himself at South African Global League launch

00:50
'They like to tell us how the All Blacks are going to beat us!' – Lions' Rory Best praises rugby-loving Kiwi fans

00:48
He was asked if Mr Barclay should be kept on as an MP.

US student freed from North Korea prison and sent back home dies

01:14
Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.

Copyright © TVNZ

Top

