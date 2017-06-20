Watch: 'There's a bit of banter going on' - amused Ian Foster describes the tension between Warren Gatland and All Blacks

Sarcastic barbs have again been fired towards the British and Irish Lions in an All Blacks press conference in what is the latest episode of mind games between Warren Gatland and the All Blacks camp.

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster today thanked the British and Irish Lions coach for his "feedback" but said it wouldn't change their game plans after he said Steve Hansen was acting like "a man who was a little bit worried" last week.

The Lions coach also appeared taken aback by comments made by Hansen that eluded towards a the tourists having a divided squad after their convincing win over the Maori All Blacks.

Foster today described the colourful gestures between the sides as "just a bit of banter" as they approach the first Test of the series.