Rugby


Watch: 'There was a thought about not accepting it' - Humble Sir Bryan Williams shares motivaiton for embracing knighthood

The former All Black doesn't want anything to change despite his new title.
'I'm ready to come back!' - Fan favourite Nathan Burns re-joins Phoenix on two-year deal

The former All Black was recognised for his services to rugby in both New Zealand and Samoa.

'I'm absolutely chuffed about it and humbled' - All Blacks legend Bryan 'BG' Williams knighted in New Years Honours

Cricketers play on ice during the round robin tournament which celebrates twenty years of the tournament held on the frozen lake at St Moritz, Switzerland. (Photo by John Giles - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Former Black Caps trio to play T20 cricket on frozen lake in Switzerland

The young wicketkeeper sent Gayle packing with a stunning catch in Nelson.

Glenn Phillips takes blinder to remove Chris Gayle in T20 series opener

Tom Abercrombie. Sky City Breakers v Cairns Taipans. ANBL Basketball League. Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 8 October 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Breakers comeback falls just short as 36ers claim thrilling NBL victory

The 18m long marine mammal died after becoming beached.

Large sperm whale dies after stranding on Mahia Beach, Hawke's Bay

Writing on Facebook, a man who witnessed the stranding, says the whale is "18 metres long and 40 tons."

It was the Prime Minister's turn to cook dinner on Monday, but the Breakfast crew didn't seem that impressed with his efforts.

New Zealand's weird, odd and bizarre news in 2017

The country's "first cat", Bill English's pizza making skills and a robbery that got weird when a shark held up a service station all featured.

Dairies, petrol stations and liquor stores were robbed over 30,000 times last year – will 2018 be any better?

As the new year rolls around the Government is committing to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies.

They say "gaming disorders" can severely impact mental well-being, jobs and relationships.

World Health Organisation to classify excessive gaming as mental health condition by next year

Kiwi experts have also warned of the dangers from too much time spent in front of a screen.

Joy Cowley.

Much loved children's author Joy Cowley leads New Year Honours list

Cowley is among 26 Kiwis being recognised for their contribution to arts and culture this year.


 
