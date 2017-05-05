Watch: 'From their own goal line!' The BUS explodes in 95 metre special for TRY OF THE YEAR

Julian Savea has played a huge part in a try that might be Super Rugby 2017's best. His huge left-wing bust and off-load to Ngani Laumape, capped off another scintillating Beauden Barrett chip kick and sealed the Hurricanes bonus point 41-22 victory over the Stormers, in Wellington.

The Barretts were again in all the action, between them playing an almost virtuoso double act in the first half, with two tries to Jordie and some incredible plays.