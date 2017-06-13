Watch: That's a new one?! All Blacks forwards take part in tightrope walking at training

The All Blacks are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation for the three Test series with the British and Irish Lions, with several forwards taking part in tightrope walking-style exercises at training in Auckland today.

Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Matt Todd and Luke Romano all had a crack, walking across a slackline suspended between two goalposts.

Unsurprisingly, the boys seem to be better at the lineout than they are performing circus tricks, with the quartet struggling to make it all the way across to the other side.