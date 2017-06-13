 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Watch: That's a new one?! All Blacks forwards take part in tightrope walking at training

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The All Blacks are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation for the three Test series with the British and Irish Lions, with several forwards taking part in tightrope walking-style exercises at training in Auckland today.

Steve Hansen's men are clearly thinking outside the box with this one.
Source: 1 NEWS

Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Matt Todd and Luke Romano all had a crack, walking across a slackline suspended between two goalposts. 

Unsurprisingly, the boys seem to be better at the lineout than they are performing circus tricks, with the quartet struggling to make it all the way across to the other side.

The All Blacks are assembled in Auckland, preparing for both the Lions and their one-off Test with Samoa on Friday.

The men in black seem to like the tourists' style, judging from their new training strip.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
Not one to show too much emotion, Burling joined his crew in celebrating their challenger series win in Bermuda.

Watch: The moment Team NZ lift Louis Vuitton trophy and Peter Burling gets among celebrations with epic champagne spray


00:30
2
Burling and Co. were on song in race seven against Artemis.

Watch: Emotion spills over as Team NZ clinches Louis Vuitton with crushing win, earns Oracle Cup re-match


00:30
3
Burling and Co. were on song in race seven against Artemis.

Watch: They did it! Team NZ blitzes Artemis with blinding sprint to cement place in the America's Cup finals

00:41
4
If rugby doesn’t work out for the Maori All Blacks, some could have a career in singing.

Video: Talented Maori All Blacks stars sing beautiful waiata during Rotorua welcome

00:30
5
Burling and Co. were on song in race seven against Artemis.

Watch: They did it! Team NZ blitzes Artemis with blinding sprint to book place in the America's Cup finals

03:28
Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.

Police prosecutor was strongly against teenager's killer being let out on bail before attack

Christie Marceau was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand.

00:54
Dickson was in awe of Peter Burling and the Team NZ crew after they dismantled the Swedes in race seven.

'Today was a class package' – Chris Dickson praises Team NZ's flawless win, urges caution over Oracle

Dickson says Team NZ definitely need a rest after days of hectic action.


01:08
Sala ultimately paid the price for being too nice and too trusting in a cut-throat game.

Survivor NZ blog: Cabin fever, questionable acting and big moves

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

03:21
Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.

'This is a big election issue' – what does Labour's immigration plan mean for rivals?

Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.


01:51
Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

Employment programme changing lives of Kiwis with Autism

Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ