Watch: 'That's a nasty one!' Matt Faddes takes a one-handed stunner to score under the sticks after a delicate chip from Richard Buckman

Highlanders second-five Richard Buckman and fullback Matt Faddes combined for arguably the brightest highlight of the first half of the New Zealander's latest win in South Africa.

The Highlanders opened their account after Faddes, with one hand, latched to an intelligent midfield chip kick from Buckman, dodging the Bulls defenders to score under the posts.

It was a classy set piece move that would have been right out of coach Tony Brown's game book on an unusually soggy Loftus Versfeld pitch.

The kick would have brought warmth to the hearts of Highlanders fans after Buckman nursed an achilles injury for the past three months.