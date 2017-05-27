 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Watch: 'That's just brilliant!' - Lima Sopoaga sparks scorching attack from his own 22 to set up blistering try

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Highlanders ran away with their 44-28 win against the Waratahs in Dunedin thanks to their skilled bench as both Lima Sopoaga and Siosiua Halanukonuka came on and starred in this scintillating team try.

Siosiua Halanukonuka's effort left the commentators in stitches as the prop fell inches short before Daniel Lienert-Brown crashed over.
Source: SKY

The Highlanders first-five Lima Sopoaga shows the ball near his own 22 before deciding to pin his ears back and slice through the Waratahs defence before passing to a supporting Ben Smith.

Smith eventually runs out of space and flings a pass to who else but the Highlanders Tongan tight-head prop Siosiua Halanukonuka who used everything in the tank to rampage to the line leaving the commentators in hysterics as they egged the big prop to score.

The big man however was brought down inches short before Daniel Lienert-Brown crashed over in a stunning team try.

The All Blacks midfielder found some creative inspiration to put Tevita Li in under the posts against the Highlanders.
Source: SKY

Related

Highlanders

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Watch: He did it again! Ben Ainslie slams into Dean Barker's Japan in pre-race blunder, his BAR ends up on top of Barker's boat

00:29
2
Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

Watch: It's not even close! Team New Zealand annihilate France in America's Cup opener - next up Oracle!

00:29
3
Two lead changes, nothing in it, but Oracle nudges Team NZ on opening day.

Watch: What a race! Burling, Oracle's Spithill both pull off epic passing moves in heart-stopping re-match

00:30
4
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Watch: WHAM! He did it again! Ben Ainslie rams Dean Barker's Japan in awful America's Cup pre-start blunder

00:29
5
Leni Apisai scored his second Super Rugby try after a generous assist from his winger at Loftus Versfeld.

Watch: Runaway hooker! Selfless Julian Savea sets up front-rower for match sealing try

00:20
Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.

New images emerge of Manchester bomber moments before explosion at Ariana Grande concert

Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.

00:50
Music's elite and Hollywood stars gathered to remember the late Soundgarden and Audioslave star.

Video: Linkin Park stars sing haunting version of Hallelujah at Chris Cornell's funeral as Brad Pitt, Pharrell watch on

The crowd of mourners, included Brad Pitt, Pharrell Williams and Christian Bale.

02:13
A two-year-old girl and 66-year-old man were swept from their vehicle which had difficulty crossing the Poerua River.

Toddler Emily Saunder's father charged over her death and the death of man that tried to save her

Michael Saunders appeared in Greymouth District Court on Friday, facing two counts of dangerous driving causing death.

00:30
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Watch: He did it again! Ben Ainslie slams into Dean Barker's Japan in pre-race blunder, his BAR ends up on top of Barker's boat

Join 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage as the 35th America's Cup gets underway on Bermuda's Great Sound.

00:29
Tens of thousands of people have had their flights cancelled due to the global failure of the airline's computer system.

Global computer outage grounds all British Airways flights at Heathrow and Gatwick

A global IT failure caused the airline to cancel all flights from the airports.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ