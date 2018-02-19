 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Temuera Morrison channels Jake the Muss for odd Australian Super Rugby ad

share

Source:

FOX Sports

Morrison reprised his role from Once Were Warriors to help promote the game across the ditch.
Source: FOX Sports

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
One punter was in the money with this effort in Hamilton.

Hamilton catch-a-million winner to follow through on promise he made mates to share $50,000 prize money

00:15
2
The visitors claimed a three-run win, but NZ will still face Australia in Wednesday's decider.

England coach calls for T20 matches to be dropped from international play

02:00
3
Laura Ingraham argues James and other star athletes shouldn't use their fame to comment on politics.

'We won't shut up and dribble' - LeBron James caught up in heated debate with US reporter over Trump comments

00:35
4
Lasike also set up a try for fellow debutant Malon Al-Jiboori in the 45-13 win.

Watch: NZ-born former NFL star Paul Lasike dazzles in Test rugby debut, barges through Chilean defenders on way to scoring for USA

02:25
5
The men's speedskating pursuit team have two chances at a medal after qualifying fourth this morning.

Kiwi speedskaters certain lower times possible for semi-final after 'terrible run' in Winter Olympics qualifiers

Northland school in lockdown as police hunt gunman after shots fired at house

The Armed Offenders squad is travelling to the scene at Ahipara.

15:22
Ever since he was a small boy he's been bullied, put down, shunned – all because of his face. Carlos Askew was born severely disfigured and with complex health issues. He's never been in a relationship, never been kissed, never had sex. But instead of letting that destroy his life, it's inspired him to believe anything is possible. Now 21, Carlos been given the chance of pioneering surgery to transform his looks and his life.

'I'm going to put myself out there' – young Kiwi Carlos Askew optimistic after life-changing facial surgery

Carlos, 21, is confident the dramatic change in his looks, will likewise change his life after NZ-first reconstructive surgery.


00:22
Heavy rain and winds are expected for central New Zealand on Tuesday and Wednesday.

'Don't take this with a grain of salt' - West Coast mayor gives locals stern warning ahead of Cyclone Gita

Bruce Smith said people need to take responsibility, stock up or evacuate and stay off the roads - or face the consequences.

03:42
Professor Boyd Swinburn says unfounded judgements about obese people’s character is “rife” in society, health system.

Plus size models confront society's unfair 'weight bias', says obesity expert

Professor Boyd Swinburn says obesity is wrongly linked with negative character traits.


00:57
Principal Forecaster Chris Brandolino talks through the likely impacts as the storm barrels in from the west.

With Gita expected to hit tomorrow NIWA modelling predicts high waves, strong winds

Areas from Auckland north are only likely to see a lesser amount of rain, though winds could be high.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 