Watch: Tawera Kerr-Barlow's clever pick-and-go run leads to first try for new French club La Rochelle

Former All Black Tawera Kerr-Barlow is finding his feet in the French Top 14 rugby competition after scoring his first try with new club La Rochelle in their win over Brive on Sunday.

He's finding his feet in France but TKB's still causing havoc around the ruck.
Kerr-Barlow made the most of his first start for his new club, darting off the back of a ruck near the try-line to score in the 17th minute of the 33-24 win.

The 27-year-old moved to France after the All Blacks' end-of-year tour in November after six years playing Super Rugby for the Chiefs.

"It was an extremely hard decision to make, but I feel it is the right one for my family and myself," Kerr-Barlow said after announcing last year he was moving to Europe.

The 33-24 win sees La Rochelle move back to second on the table, one point behind Montpellier.

