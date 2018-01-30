Watch: Tawera Kerr-Barlow's clever pick-and-go run leads to first try for new French club La Rochelle

Former All Black Tawera Kerr-Barlow is finding his feet in the French Top 14 rugby competition after scoring his first try with new club La Rochelle in their win over Brive on Sunday.

Kerr-Barlow made the most of his first start for his new club, darting off the back of a ruck near the try-line to score in the 17th minute of the 33-24 win.

The 27-year-old moved to France after the All Blacks' end-of-year tour in November after six years playing Super Rugby for the Chiefs.

"It was an extremely hard decision to make, but I feel it is the right one for my family and myself," Kerr-Barlow said after announcing last year he was moving to Europe.