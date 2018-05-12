Watch: Tamanivalu brushes off Folau to crash over and spark stunning Crusaders comeback

The Crusaders have produced the biggest comeback in Super Rugby history to consign the NSW Waratahs to a heartbreaking 31-29 loss to the table-topping defending champions.

The Waratahs led 29-0 after as many minutes following a dream start at AMI Stadium, only to concede five unanswered tries to fall painfully short in their bold bid to end a 14-year winless drought in Christchurch.

The Crusaders' epic escape also extended New Zealand teams' winning streak over Australian opposition to 39 matches since the Waratahs beat the Chiefs in Sydney in May 2016.

Waratahs five-eighth Bernard Foley had the chance to snatch victory late but missed a 40-metre penalty attempt from 40 in front to leave Australia's conference leaders having to settle for a bonus point for their gallant effort.

The match was not without controversy, with former Wallabies star-turned- commentator Rod Kafer claiming Crusaders prop Joe Moody should have been sent off for taking out Waratahs playmaker Kurtley Beale in the lead-up to the home side's first try in the 35th minute.

"That's an elbow to the throat of a player unprotected. It's a red-card offence. The try should not be scored. The guy should not be on the field," Kafer fumed on Fox Sports' coverage.

Ultimately, though, the Waratahs paid the price for their own ill-discipline with yellow cards for halfback Nick Phipps and winger Taqele Naiyaravoro either side of halftime leaving the visitors a man down for 20 minutes of the dramatic encounter.

The Waratahs had arrived across the Tasman on Friday to a protester confronting Israel Folau for his controversial online posts about homosexuality.

But it clearly didn't rattle the superstar fullback as he delivered a blinding first-half display that silenced the shellshocked home crowd until the Crusaders began to mount their incredible revival.

After being under the pump early, Waratahs winger Cam Clark bagged the first try after a superb counter-attack sparked by Foley, who missed the conversion but added a penalty to give NSW an 8-0 start.

Using an effective driving maul and bustling the Crusaders into errors, the Waratahs continued to pressure the champions.

A Naiyaravoro 40-metre intercept try extended the Tahs' lead to 15-0 lead.

"The Waratahs are here to play," noted Crusaders coach Scott Robertson during mid-match commentary.

It was 22-0 after 24 minutes after Folau started and finished his own spectacular try by soaring high in contact to retrieve a Crusaders bomb and combining with Beale before completing the 75-metre effort.

When Folau won another aerial contest to set up NSW's fourth try through Curtis Rona, the Waratahs were flying.

But the Crusaders turned the helter-skelter match with three quickfire five- pointers of their own through Moody, Codie Taylor and a coach killer to Seta Tamanivalu four minutes after the halftime buzzer after Phipps' dismissal to cut the deficit to 29-19.