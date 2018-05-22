Watch: Suspended Owen Franks ‘up at 5:30am eating steak for brekky' says Richie Mo’unga

All Blacks prop Owen Franks doesn't seem to fazed by his two match Super Rugby suspension, Crusaders teammate Richie Mo'unga says.

Franks, 30, will miss the Crusaders' next two matches, having been found guilty of striking Blues hooker James Parsons at Eden Park last Saturday.

However, according to teammate Richie Mo'unga, it's been business as usual for Franks, in spite of his enforced two week holiday.

"He was up at 5:30am eating steak for brekky," Mo'unga told media yesterday.

"I actually haven't seen him today, he's pretty the same - he doesn't express too much, or show too much emotion.