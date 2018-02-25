 

Watch: Superman Israel Folau soars above Stormers defender for sensational Waratahs try

A last-gasp Ned Hanigan try has secured the NSW Waratahs a dramatic 34-27 opening-round Super Rugby win over the Stormers at Allianz Stadium.

The Wallabies star came up with this stunning play in his side's 34-27 win.
Source: SKY

The Tahs lost the lead five times during last night's game against a determined South African outfit, but clinched victory following a lineout steal after the final siren.

A strong run from reserve back-rower Jed Holloway and passes from five-eighth Bernard Foley and replacement prop and debutant Harry Johnson-Holmes set up Hanigan, who crashed through two defenders to score in the corner.

Through the game, NSW produced exciting passages of play, but didn't capitalise on some of their chances.

They scored four tries to three and were down to 14 men for 10 minutes of the second half, when lock Rob Simmons was sin-binned for a lineout infringement on his Tahs debut.

Faced with the Stormers' fast line speed, NSW used kicks to unlock the visitors' defence for two of their tries.

The Stormers had the edge in first-half possession and territory, but only held the lead once early on.

Hooker Damien Fitzpatrick and captain and flanker Michael Hooper were strong performers in the home pack, while Foley, fullback Israel Folau and centre Kurtley Beale had their moments in attack.

The Tahs posted first points through a Foley penalty but the lead lasted less than a minute, as they lost possession from the restart.

Prop Steven Kitshoff crossed after good passes from winger Raymond Rhule and fullback SP Marais.

In a slight variation to their usual kick-catch routine, Folau outjumped Stormers five-eighth Damian Willemse from a Foley kick and scooted around 35 metres for the Tahs' first try.

A Marais penalty levelled the scores, but Hooper set up a seven-point lead for his side after a lineout win by Hanigan deep in Stormers territory.

Hooper peeled off the back of a maul and charged over the line, with Foley converting.

The Stormers levelled after 37 minutes when Marais converted a try from Hooper's opposite number, Kobus van Dyk.

The flanker showed great awareness and dexterity near the sideline to ground a kick from halfback Dewaldt Duvenage just inside the field of play.

NSW regained the lead two minutes into the second half and, again, it was kick that undid the Stormers' defence.

A cross-field chip from Beale was taken by Curtis Rona, who passed to supporting Fitzpatrick for the score.

Folau held up Stormers centre JJ Engelbrecht over the line but, a few seconds later, Marais crossed and converted to tie the scores again.

The two teams exchanged penalties before Hanigan scored and Foley converted for a 14-point haul, landing all six of his attempts.

