 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Sunwolves left flabbergasted after flanker sent off for soft 'punch' against Reds

share

Source:

AAP

The Queensland Reds have rounded out their most successful Super Rugby season in five years with a 48-27 victory over the Sunwolves.

Ed Quirk was given his marching orders for this incident in his side's 48-27 loss.
Source: SKY

But for the second week in a row, the Sunwolves were forced to play out more than half the match with only 14 men after a contentious red card to Ed Quirk.

It robbed them of any chance they might have had, with the Japanese outfit eventually succumbing to a seven-tries-to-three defeat at Suncorp Stadium.

Flanker Quirk was sent off in the 37th minute for what referee Ben O'Keeffe and television match official Damien Mitchelmore deemed to be foul play on Hamish Stewart.

Replays showed Quirk, a former Reds player, made contact to Stewart's face with a closed fist while both were on the ground - but the force with which it was delivered was so light to be almost negligible.

Players on both sides were in disbelief when O'Keeffe eventually produced the card after a lengthy stoppage.

The Reds were up 22-13 at the time and missing one of their own, with Duncan Paia'aua still in the sin bin after conceding a penalty try for his deliberate knockdown in the 28th minute.

They copped another yellow five minutes into the second half when Caleb Timu shoulder-charged a prone Hayden Parker in the head - a dangerous offence for which a red was much more deserving.

The card controversies and the shoulder injury that ended skipper Scott Higginbotham's night just before halftime took some of the gloss off an otherwise solid night at the office for

Queensland - as did a slack finish in which two tries were conceded in the last seven minutes.

It was the Reds' second win in a row and sixth for the season, ensuring their best return since 2013, the year they last made the Super Rugby finals.

It also ensured Europe-bound quartet George Smith, Jono Lance, Eto Nabuli and Kane Douglas were farewelled in positive fashion.

Smith (knee) and Douglas (omitted) didn't play but Nabuli bagged a double and Lance had one try in his 18-point contribution.

Taniela Tupou, Paia'aua, Moses Sorovi and Liam Wright, the young gun who will take over from Wallabies legend Smith in the No.7 jersey next year, scored the others for Queensland.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
The Chiefs were reduced to 14 men late in their win over the Hurricanes after this shocking effort from the Chiefs midfielder.

Brutal high tackle sees Chiefs reduced to 14 men in see-sawing win over the Hurricanes

00:14
2
The Chiefs were reduced to 14 men late in their win over the Hurricanes after this shocking effort from the Chiefs midfielder.

'That was a deliberate act' - Chris Boyd slams Chiefs second-five after thuggish red card

00:34
3
The South African defeated John Isner in a five-set monster match.

Watch: Kevin Anderson through to Wimbledon final after six-hour marathon clash

00:14
4
The Kiwi maintained his Irish form as he celebrated his surge in to the world's top 100.

Red-hot Ryan Fox nails tough putt in strong start to Scottish Open

00:14
5
The Hurricanes lock’s run left Chiefs loose forward Luke Jacobson in a bad way and typified the brutal action as the Chiefs pipped the Hurricanes.

Chiefs to face Hurricanes in re-match that will have some extra spice after brutal clash

03:28
Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to fight for her ancestral land in Ihumatao, South Auckland.

Meet the young Auckland woman taking the fight to protect her ancestral land to the UN

Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to protect land in Ihumātao, South Auckland.

00:31
Severe gales and heavy rain are on the agenda, with possible coastal flooding on Sunday.

'Batten down the hatches' - severe gales and heavy rain could cause weekend washout and road closures in Auckland

The school holidays weather will take a turn for the worse as 'Tasman rainmaker' hits.

01:49
The KiwiBuild homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

South Auckland state house residents to be moved as major new development announced - 'I feel sad'

The homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

01:37
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Expecting a few showers tonight in the north, with light winds in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

03:48
Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story, sheds light on an infamous chapter of New Zealand criminal history 30 years later.

TVNZ docu-drama film retells story of teen dominatrix suspected of cricket umpire Peter Plumley-Walker's 1989 murder

Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story, sheds light on an infamous chapter of New Zealand criminal history 30 years later.