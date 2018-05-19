Watch: Sunwolves' Kiwi star nails extra-time drop goal to steal win over Stormers

Kiwi first-five Hayden Parker came up with a drop goal four minutes after the final siren, as the Sunwolves snatched a thrilling 26-23 the Stormers in Hong Kong this afternoon.



The result gives the Japanese outfit back-to-back victories for the first time, as Super Rugby travelled to Hong Kong for the first time.



After their first win of the season, with a 63-28 thrashing of the Queensland Reds last weekend at home in Tokyo, the Sunwolves had to come from behind to grab their second win in as many weeks against the Stormers.



Winger Dillyn Leyds grabbed two tries, as well as an intercept from JJ Engelbrecht helped the Stormers to a 17-10 lead at the break. Parker had scored all his side's points through a converted try and a penalty.



The Sunwolves levelled scores after the halftime interval, as lock Grant Hattingh crossed at the end of a sweeping move, before Parker added his second penalty to give his side a 20-17 lead with 17 minutes to play.



Stormers fullback SP Marais kept his side in the contest, landing two long range penalties, the second from five metres inside his own half, to give the visitors their lead back.

