Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

All Blacks prop Kane Hames got his own back on a journalist, after it was written that he wasn't a renowned scrummager.

The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.
Speaking to media this afternoon, Hames hit back at the suggestion from a Fairfax writer that he was light on experience and wasn't a "fearsome srummager".

"I read an article today - Marc Hinton - he said I'm not a renowned scrummager," Hames started.

"I know your job is to write a whole lot of things which is great."

"We've got to do a whole lot of research to make sure we get it right, it'd be great if you could too."

To Hinton's credit, he didn't shy away after being called out.

