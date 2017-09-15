Watch: Steven Adams has US reporters in stitches with hilarious Kiwi fishing story: 'It was so bad, I caught the bait fish'

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams was his usual self when describing a fishing trip on his recent trip to New Zealand to US media.

Adams, 24, made the trip home during the NBA off-season to host his charity golf tournament, but squeezed in a spot of fishing for good measure, although things don't appear to have gone as planned.

"It was so bad, I caught the bait fish," Adams said.

"I was just being a dick."

The Oklahoma City Thunder centre then experienced a terrible case of Freudian slip.

"I was just like, oh strap on... I mean strap me up."