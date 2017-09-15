 

Watch: Steven Adams has US reporters in stitches with hilarious Kiwi fishing story: 'It was so bad, I caught the bait fish'

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams was his usual self when describing a fishing trip on his recent trip to New Zealand to US media.

The Kiwi NBA star was his usual self with this one.
Adams, 24, made the trip home during the NBA off-season to host his charity golf tournament, but squeezed in a spot of fishing for good measure, although things don't appear to have gone as planned.

"It was so bad, I caught the bait fish," Adams said.

"I was just being a dick."

The Oklahoma City Thunder centre then experienced a terrible case of Freudian slip.

"I was just like, oh strap on... I mean strap me up."

"Sounds like a Saturday night.

