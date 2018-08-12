Watch: Steve Hansen weighs in on latest haka debate

Steve Hansen has weighed in on the latest haka debate fuelled by "The Jersey" written by British rugby writer Peter Bills.

As the All Blacks departed from Christchurch this afternoon for the Rugby Championship opener the coach responded to claims made in a book by former All Black Kees Meeuws that the haka was overdone.



"I found it interesting that someone like Kees would say its been used too much when he was there he thrived on it," said Hansen.