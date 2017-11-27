 

Watch: 'Steve Hansen should be up here' - Eddie Jones reluctantly accepts coach of the year gong, pays lavish tribute to ABs coach

England coach Eddie Jones took out this year's coach of the year gong at the World Rugby Awards, although the Australian made it pretty clear who he felt should've won it.

The Aussie coach of England said the trophy would likely end up being a toy for his dog.
Source: World Rugby

Jones received the award in Monaco this morning after guiding England to the Six Nations title and to an unbeaten record in autumn internationals.

"I feel a bit embarrassed because we're not the No. 1 team in the world." he said. "(All Blacks coach) Steve Hansen should be up here but someone has judged it another way.

"We want to be the No. 1 team in the world and until we're the No. 1 team in the world we've got nothing to crow about.

"We're getting better. We've had some good periods and not so good periods. I think we're on the right track."

Asked what he would do with the award, Jones said "I think my dog will play with it."

