Watch: Steve Hansen says Lima Sopoaga's All Blacks career not over, despite ditching NZ for Europe

Lima Sopoaga's career with the All Blacks isn't over - despite his deal with English side Wasps - coach Steve Hansen says.

Sopoaga, 27, put pen to paper on a big money contract with Wasps earlier this year, making him ineligible for All Blacks selection thanks to their policy on foreign-based players, once he leaves.

However, Hansen says that the door isn't shut on Sopoaga until he departs New Zealand at the end of the season.

"The policy that we've always had with people that are going is that if they're playing so much better than anyone else then we'll pick them," Hansen said.

"It's fair to say that Beauden's (Barrett) probably our number one, and Lima's been our number two."

"If something was to happen to Beauden then Lima would certainly be in the fold."