Watch: Steve Hansen raves over history-making Barrett brothers as he names first All Blacks team of 2018

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen singled out Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett, as the three brothers were named to make history against France at Eden Park on Saturday, becoming the first trio of brothers to start a Test match for the All Blacks.

Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett become the first trio of siblings to start a Test together against France this weekend.
Source: All Blacks

With Beauden, 27, taking the reigns at first-five, younger brother Jordie, 21, will wear the number 15 jersey at fullback, and Scott, 24, replaces Brodie Retallick in the second row, the three brothers will start a Test match for the first time as a trio, the first time any New Zealand side can boast such a selection.

Read more: All Blacks name side to face France: Jordie Barrett selected at fullback, Karl Tu'inukuafe debuts

Speaking to All Blacks TV, Hansen spoke highly of the Barrett siblings, who have each shone at various points in Super Rugby this season.

"It's really special that we've selected three brothers - the Barrett boys," he said.

"They're all very, very good rugby players, so that's the key thing. They've earnt their right to be selected.

"What we've done is sat down and said 'right, who do we want to play?' and those three names popped up.

"It'll be special for them, and I'm sure all three of them will play well, I'm sure it'll be very special."

Jordie can perhaps count himself lucky, having hit the headlines at the weekend after he and a friend were caught eating McDonald's in a Dunedin flat at 5am.

They did not know the residents, saying they had entered the wrong home.

He was not sanctioned. 

All Blacks: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Ben Smith, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 12. Ryan Crotty, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Luke Whitelock, 7. Sam Cane, 6. Liam Squire, 5. Scott Barrett, 4. Sam Whitelock (c), 3. Owen Franks, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.
Reserves: 16. Nathan Harris, 17. Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18. Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 19. Vaea Fifita, 20. Ardie Savea, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Damian McKenzie, 23. Ngani Laumape.

