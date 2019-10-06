Watch: Steve Hansen pulls massive fist-pump after TJ Perenara’s brilliant try in the corner

Steve Hansen couldn’t help but show his delight after TJ Perenara finished off a stunning team try for the All Blacks in their romp over Namibia in the Rugby World Cup in Tokyo.

Perenara dotted down in the corner after being set free by Brad Weber’s classy flick pass, the TMO giving its approval to New Zealand’s final try in the 71-9 victory.

It was a moment of class from the team, prompting coach Hansen to celebrate with a big cheer and fist pump.

His assistant Ian Foster was slightly more restrained, with a big smile beaming across his face.