Watch: Steve Hansen on his surprise selection of Kane Hames against Springboks

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has spoken about his surprise team selection to face the Springboks in Albany this Saturday, with prop Kane Hames selected ahead of the experienced Wyatt Crockett for the clash.

Hames, 29, was called into the All Blacks' squad at the beginning of the week, after a shoulder injury ruled out Joe Moody until 2018.

Hansen will now throw Hames in the deep end for his first Test start, instead of picking the 64-cap veteran Crockett.

"We just think it'd be easier for Kane to start," Hansen said.