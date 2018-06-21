 

Watch: Steve Hansen eager to see Jack Goodhue in action for All Blacks debut

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is eagerly anticipating the Test debut of Crusaders centre Jack Goodhue, named to start in the number 13 jersey when his side meet France in Dunedin on Saturday.

The young centre will partner Sonny Bill Williams in Dunedin on Saturday.
Goodhue, 23, will appear in his first All Blacks Test in Dunedin, named to partner Sonny Bill Williams in midfield in the third and final Test against France.

Speaking to All Blacks TV after his side was named, Hansen spoke of his excitement at seeing Goodhue in the black jersey.

"Jack has been with us on a few occasions now, but hasn't had the chance to run on for a Test match," he said.

"(He) played well for us against the French Barbarians last year.

"So we'd really like to see him out on the pitch (and) see what he can bring."

