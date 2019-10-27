Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss

Shortly after the All Blacks 19-7 semi-final defeat against England last night, Steve Hansen was down on the field to console his players and offer them support.

But the All Blacks coach also stepped away to be by himself for a moment on the Yokohama pitch, and used it to make a private phone call.

1 NEWS Sport reporter Matt Manukia asked Hansen if he could reveal who he calls in a moment like that, minutes after his team had been eliminated from the Rugby World Cup.

Hansen said he didn't mind the question, but answering it took some time.

"I rung my wife," Hansen said.

The All Blacks coach went to speak more on the call but emotions began to get the better of him, causing him to take a long pause and a drink to recompose himself. He kept his description short afterwards.

"We had a bit of a chat."

Hansen then changed the subject to other people he spoke to after the Test, including former All Black Conrad Smith and his predecessor Sir Graham Henry - both in Yokohama as part of Spark Sport's broadcast team.

"I talked to [Henry] and Conrad about [the 2007 Rugby World Cup quarter-final loss to France] and we mentioned the fact that it's no different - the same gutting feeling," he said.

But in classic Hansen fashion, he turned the emotional press conference moment into a light-hearted one with a witty one-liner to finish.

"Ted had quite a few comments and I did a bit of listening," he said.