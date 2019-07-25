Who to watch: The stars that could set the World Cup alight

With the Rugby World Cup now just four days away, a plethora of stars will be on display - looking to take Japan by storm.

AAP's Daniel Gilhooly has broken down each position, looking at the players that could shine on the biggest of stages over the coming World Cup.

Fullback - Beauden Barrett (All Blacks). A two-time world player of the year but they were both at five-eighth. Transferring his skills to the open space could have enormous upside.



Wing - Liam Williams (Wales). Fast and aerially dominant, he's the prototype modern winger but can do it all just as well from fullback.



Samu Kerevi Source: Photosport

Midfield - Samu Kerevi (Australia). A stunning combination of power and panache all year. Can expect to be closely marked.



First-five - Johnny Sexton (Ireland). Officially the best player on the planet last year could have a tournament to savour if his pack front up and he synchronises with halfback Conor Murray.



Halfback - Faf de Klerk (South Africa). The Springboks are a vastly better team with the English-based No.9 running the show through pinpoint kicking and slick option taking.



Back row - Ardie Savea (All Blacks). The Kiwis usually have an enforcer at No.6 but are set to unleash the Hurricanes dynamo, whose motor never runs on empty.



Maro Itoje during of the international rugby match between South Africa and England Source: Photosport

Lock - Maro Itoje (England). Relentlessly good for club and country, he was a genuine force for the British and Irish Lions two years ago in New Zealand.



Prop - Mako Vunipola (England). Little wonder Saracans rule Europe given they have the powerhouse prop and Itoje in their engine room. Rarely bettered.

