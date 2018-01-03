Watch: Star-struck All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi asks for photo with Caroline Wozniacki

Source:
It's not often that the All Blacks are left star-struck, but prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi found himself so when meeting tennis superstar Caroline Wozniacki in Auckland today.
Fresh from her straight sets victory over Petra Martic at the ASB Classic, world number three Wozniacki was introduced to the All Blacks' front-rower by tournament director Karl Budge.
The two shared a quick photo together, before Tu'ungafasi wished Wozniacki luck for the rest of the tournament.
