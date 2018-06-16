 

Watch: 'It spoils the game straight away' - Steve Hansen shares personal opinion on game-changing red card

Steve Hansen wasn't shy about expressing his personal opinion on the game-changing red card during tonight's second Test between the All Blacks and France.

The All Blacks coach said the red card had many negative repercussions for both teams.
Source: 1 NEWS

The All Blacks coach was quick to comment on the dismissal of French fullback Benjamin Fall after he made contact with an airborne Beauden Barrett which resulted in the first-five landing on his head.

"It spoils the game straight away," Hansen said.

"It's not really intentional. It's a challenge, he's got it wrong and the ref's had to red card him because that's what the rules say."

Hansen said the early send off affected both sides, with the All Blacks' mentality suffering just like it did for the French.

"All of a sudden, you start having expectations that there's a lot of space there and you start rushing to get to it.

"That was one thing we didn't do well all night - we didn't manage the game well from that point on."

Despite the mental difficulties, the All Blacks went on to win the match 26-13.

