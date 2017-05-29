Watch: Southland teen Alena Saili's try in the dying seconds seals Canada World Series final win for NZ

 

Southland teen Alena Saili's try in the dying seconds seals Canada World Series final win for NZ

Southland teen Alena Saili kept her cool in the final minute this afternoon to get on the outside of Canada's cover defence and power over near the right-hand corner for a try that broke home-town hearts.

With both teams chasing victory in the last minute, Saili had the decisive say.
Before that the hosts looked likely to become the first side on the women's World Series circuit to win their home tournament in 2017.

Down 12-0 early, after tries to New Zealand from Michaela Blyde and Kiwi captain Tyla Nathan-Wong, Canada hit back through game-breaker Julia Greenshields before halftime, then dominated the second half.

NZ took the lead in the final against Canada with a stunning solo try.
Only brutal defence, including some huge collisions, kept Canada out.

Instead it was Niall Williams' crucial turnover inside the final minute that allowed New Zealand to shift it right to Saili, who pinned her ears back and went over in the covering tackle, to seal the 17-7 win.

The result mirrored New Zealand's last gasp win over Canada in the previous round in Japan.

Canada had previously won the tournament in Sydney.

Allan Bunting's side are now on 96 points, 14 clear of both Canada and Australia in the World Series standings.

