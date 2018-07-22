 

Watch: South Africa storm into Rugby World Cup Sevens semi-final with demolition of Scotland

The Blitzbokke were too good for the Scots, claiming a 36-5 win.
Source: TVNZ Duke

The Rabbitohs lock was placed on report for his tackle on his Wests Tigers opponent.

Watch: 'You weak ****' – Sam Burgess' shocking sledge after high tackle on Robbie Farah

New Zealand fought back to clinch a gutsy 12-7 victory in San Francisco.

LIVE: World Cup Sevens - All Blacks Sevens through to semi-final after tense victory over France

Woodman had the final say as the Black Ferns defeated the USA 26-21.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: NZ women to face France in final, men to face Fiji in semi

Woodman had the final say as the Black Ferns defeated the USA 26-21.

Watch: Portia Woodman secures NZ's spot in World Cup Sevens final with powerful late try

The cross-code superstar shone in his side's 43-7 over Argentina.

Watch: Semi Radradra produces miracle one-handed pass as Fiji cruise into World Cup Sevens semi-final

Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.