TODAY |

Watch: Sonny Bill Williams gives boots to young fan in Tokyo stands after wrapping up All Blacks career

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

Sonny Bill Williams has finished his All Blacks career a winner in more ways than one after making one fan's night following the bronze playoff in Tokyo.

Williams headed to the stands shortly after the final whistle of the 40-17 win and gave his boots to a young supporter.

The fan's family were blown away by the gesture, thanking Williams for the gift their boy will be able to cherish after the tournament.

Four years ago, Williams made headlines when he gave his World Cup gold medal away to a young fan after the boy invaded the pitch to hug his rugby idol.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Williams decided to make a supporters night one they won't forget - and gave them a memento to ensure it. Source: Rugby World Cup / Facebook
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Emotional Steve Hansen lost for words after finishing stellar All Blacks career
2
Sonny Bill Williams admits initially not wanting to play bronze playoff, but 'flipped script' after words with team
3
Watch: Ben Smith's daughter accepts dad's RWC bronze medal on his behalf in heartwarming moment
4
Steve Hansen warns media not to 'bother' him about All Blacks analysis in the future now time with team is over
5
'He'll hit me if I get gushy' - Ian Foster shares moment with Steve Hansen after tribute to departing coach
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:54

'He'll hit me if I get gushy' - Ian Foster shares moment with Steve Hansen after tribute to departing coach
03:04

Steve Hansen takes parting jab at northern rugby - 'Do what's right with the game'
01:46

Warren Gatland sets sights on Chiefs, Lions duties after final Test with Wales
01:10

'I'll hold these memories for a long time' - Kieran Read reflects after final All Blacks Test