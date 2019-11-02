Watch: Sonny Bill Williams gives boots to young fan in Tokyo stands after wrapping up All Blacks career

Sonny Bill Williams has finished his All Blacks career a winner in more ways than one after making one fan's night following the bronze playoff in Tokyo.
Williams headed to the stands shortly after the final whistle of the 40-17 win and gave his boots to a young supporter.
The fan's family were blown away by the gesture, thanking Williams for the gift their boy will be able to cherish after the tournament.
Four years ago, Williams made headlines when he gave his World Cup gold medal away to a young fan after the boy invaded the pitch to hug his rugby idol.