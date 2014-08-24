Watch: Sonny Bill Williams busts a move with viral Manurewa school’s dance crew

Breaking News
Injured All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams has linked up with Manurewa High School's Rewa All Stars dance crew this afternoon.
Williams is preparing to perform with the group during a halftime show at the Blues' Super Rugby match against the Reds at Eden Park in Auckland tomorrow night.
The 32-year-old is unavailable for the Blues' fixture after he injured his shoulder in the final French Test in Dunedin last Saturday night.
It appears the cross-code star needs all the practice he can get to nail the Rewa All Stars' Fresh Prince of Bel Air routine that went viral earlier this month.
