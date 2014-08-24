 

Rugby


Watch: Sonny Bill Williams busts a move with viral Manurewa school’s dance crew

1 NEWS

Injured All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams has linked up with Manurewa High School's Rewa All Stars dance crew this afternoon.

The injured All Blacks midfielder probably still needs a bit more practice on his dance moves with the Rewa All Stars.
Source: The Blues

Williams is preparing to perform with the group during a halftime show at the Blues' Super Rugby match against the Reds at Eden Park in Auckland tomorrow night.

The 32-year-old is unavailable for the Blues' fixture after he injured his shoulder in the final French Test in Dunedin last Saturday night.

First-place Mt Albert Grammar and runners-up Manurewa High School pulled out all the stops.
Source: 1 NEWS

It appears the cross-code star needs all the practice he can get to nail the Rewa All Stars' Fresh Prince of Bel Air routine that went viral earlier this month.

Blues

First-place Mt Albert Grammar and runners-up Manurewa High School pulled out all the stops.

Watch: Auckland high schools perform absolutely mind-blowing street dance routines
Will Smith has shared a video of Manurewa High School hip hop dancers to his 16 million social media followers.

South Auckland school whose dance group received nod from actor Will Smith dreams of opening performing arts centre

