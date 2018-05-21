Watch: Sonny Bill pushes the boundaries as he combines two gym exercises into one in gruelling All Blacks Auckland team workout

Source:
Sonny Bill Williams may be in his 15th year as a professional sportsman, but the double international is still pushing the boundaries if this latest clip of his gym session is anything to go by.
A day after he was named in the All Blacks squad for the June Tests against France, Williams was put through a torturous session in Auckland, with one particular exercise catching the eye.
In the video, Williams locks one leg in place on the back extension machine before extending down lift a stacked barbell.
