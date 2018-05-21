 

Watch: Sonny Bill pushes the boundaries as he combines two gym exercises into one in gruelling All Blacks Auckland team workout

Sonny Bill Williams may be in his 15th year as a professional sportsman, but the double international is still pushing the boundaries if this latest clip of his gym session is anything to go by.

The star midfielder nailed a set of barbell rows on a back extension machine.
A day after he was named in the All Blacks squad for the June Tests against France, Williams was put through a torturous session in Auckland, with one particular exercise catching the eye.

In the video, Williams locks one leg in place on the back extension machine before extending down lift a stacked barbell. 

The suspended superstar was put through his paces during an ABs gym session.
Sonny Bill and Black Fern Selica Winiata shared their knowledge on nutrition as part of the Rugby Smart programme.
Read more: Shannon Frizell, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Jordan Taufua named in All Blacks' squad but no room for red-hot Ben Lam

The star midfielder nailed a set of barbell rows on a back extension machine.

