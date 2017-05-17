 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Watch: 'Some more, brudda!' Brazen Israel Dagg, Seta Tamanivalu giggle through Kava session during Fijian welcoming ceremony

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Ahead of Friday night's crucial Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs, the Crusaders have quickly taken to the culture and traditions of their Fijian hosts - with Israel Dagg leading the way.

The Crusaders fullback was embracing Fijian culture as soon as he stepped off the plane – much to the amusement of his Fijian teammates.
Source: Fiji Village / YouTube

During the welcoming ceremony for the Cantabrians yesterday, Dagg was offered a cup of kava from a local.

The Crusaders fullback immediately took a swig of the kava, which is made from the crushed root of the yaqona plant and strained with water, before finishing the local drink off in one go.

Dagg then sat back from the experience grinning before Fijian teammate, Lautok-born Seta Tamanivalu started to giggle and tease his dazed teammate.

Despite the match being a Chiefs home game, the Crusaders can expect a large amount of support to come their way come kick-off, with Tamanivalu joined by fellow Fijian teammates Jone Macilai and Manasa Mataele in the black and red.

Dagg isn't the only player hoping to enjoy kava in Fiji this week, after Chiefs loosie Liam Messam admitted earlier this week he was hoping to enjoy the Fijian drink too.

Messam said he was hopeful teammate Michael Leitch's family in the Pacific nation would be able to help out.
Source: 1 NEWS

Dagg has been ruled out of Friday's game but ventured over to the islands on promotional duties.

Related

Crusaders

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The front of the Ben Ainslie Racing boat smacks into Team NZ's on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Watch: The moment Team NZ are rammed at speed by British rivals who leave a 'pretty big dent' in our boat

00:29
2
The front of the Ben Ainslie Racing boat smacks into Team NZ's on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

'The red mist came down' - Team NZ boss lashes out at British rival after our boat is smacked into during practice race

00:29
3
New video has emerged of Oracle implementing Team NZ’s design of a bike grinding station.

Watch: Pedal power! Cheeky Oracle caught on video testing out Team NZ's bike grinding design

03:32
4
The Highlanders captain was out to support Kings High School in the Otago derby with Walter and his wife, Kate.

Watch: King's High, Otago Boys' square off in fierce haka showdown as old boy All Black Ben Smith watches with newborn son

5
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 05: Lydia Ko of New Zealand approaches the twelth green during the second round of the Citibanamex Lorena Ochoa Match Play Presented by Aeromexico and Delta at Club De Golf Mexico on May 5, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Struggling Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko on the verge of losing No.1 ranking

02:48
The scheme, announced today, will cost $2.2 billion.

Opinion: Government's handling of housing crisis lurches from chaotic to shambolic

Ministers are starting to suffer from the same delusions as all long-running governments, says John Armstrong.

01:59
New Zealand’s finest collection of Greek and Roman antiquities damaged in the 2010 earthquakes have found a new home.

'Unique and rare': Artefacts dating back thousands of years back on show in Christchurch

New Zealand’s finest collection of Greek and Roman antiquities damaged in the 2010 earthquakes have found a new home.

00:27
The 20-year-old superstar sat down to talk to Rolling Stone about becoming an adult and mourning her teenage years.

Video: 'Do I have to drink the big drink?' Lorde explains a yardie in Rolling Stone interview

The 20-year-old Kiwi talked to Rolling Stone about mourning her teen years and adulthood.

04:04
Catherine Chidgey won the nation's biggest writing prize for The Wish Child.

'This is particularly special because it took so long to write' - author who spent 13 years creating novel that's now won top NZ book award

Catherine Chidgey won the nation's biggest writing prize for The Wish Child.

00:48
Researchers found an estimated 38 million pieces of rubbish on Henderson Island, which is a world heritage site.

'Truly alarming' - Remote, once beautiful Pacific island, turned into a plastic waste dump

Researchers found an estimated 38 million pieces of rubbish on world heritage site Henderson Island.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ