Watch: 'Some more, brudda!' Brazen Israel Dagg, Seta Tamanivalu giggle through Kava session during Fijian welcoming ceremony

Ahead of Friday night's crucial Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs, the Crusaders have quickly taken to the culture and traditions of their Fijian hosts - with Israel Dagg leading the way.

During the welcoming ceremony for the Cantabrians yesterday, Dagg was offered a cup of kava from a local.

The Crusaders fullback immediately took a swig of the kava, which is made from the crushed root of the yaqona plant and strained with water, before finishing the local drink off in one go.

Dagg then sat back from the experience grinning before Fijian teammate, Lautok-born Seta Tamanivalu started to giggle and tease his dazed teammate.

Despite the match being a Chiefs home game, the Crusaders can expect a large amount of support to come their way come kick-off, with Tamanivalu joined by fellow Fijian teammates Jone Macilai and Manasa Mataele in the black and red.

Dagg isn't the only player hoping to enjoy kava in Fiji this week, after Chiefs loosie Liam Messam admitted earlier this week he was hoping to enjoy the Fijian drink too.